LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify "numerous" people the bureau says broke into the Kroger on West Broadway and stole products including controlled substances worth $18,550.
The agency has released photos from the June 2 incident. The individuals caused "significant" property damage, the FBI said.
At least one of the criminals carried a handgun, the agency said in a news release. The perpetrators entered the store, at 2710 W. Broadway, by "forcefully breaking" into the front.
The FBI asked that anyone with information about the case call the Louisville Field Office at 502-263-6000. Tipsters also can call the nearest American Embassy or consulate.
