LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working to prevent foreign countries from illegally influencing American politics.
A special agent in charge with the Louisville field office spoke with reporters regarding the FBI’s Protected Voices initiative, which aims to educate the public about foreign influence. The joint campaign with the Department of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence also provides resources to political campaigns and companies on potential cybersecurity threats.
“We’re aware that Russia, China, and other nation state actors have and continue to try to influence the U.S. elections,” said Christie Curtis, assistant special agent in charge of the National Security Branch with the FBI’s Louisville Field Office.
There are three common ways foreign countries try to undermine the American political process:
1. Cyberattacks against political campaigns and government infrastructure.
2. Secret funding or influence operations to help or harm a person or cause.
3. Disinformation campaigns on social media platforms that confuse, trick, or upset the public.
“These disinformation campaigns could cause discord among the U.S. public,” said Curtis. “They could take a very strong stance on a particular social issue and cause people to react in a particular way that they wouldn’t normally react. And that’s something we’re concerned about for communities here in Kentucky.”
The FBI encourages everyone to be alert when reading, hearing or sharing information that could influence a person’s vote.
“We want to make sure that individuals have faith in the information that they’re looking at and reviewing,” Curtis said. “That they get their facts from appropriate media sources like yourselves. And are validating the information that they’re reading that may have any influence in the decisions they have in this upcoming election.”
Curtis said there is no evidence so far that any foreign groups have changed any votes. The FBI is not just concerned about swaying an election, but also the impact outside influence can have to trigger mistrust in the American election process.
“This is something that could impact everyone,” Curtis said. “The U.S. elections are the foundation of our democracy. It’s very important that everyone feels confident that their vote matters.”
For more suggestions on how to protect your voice or report suspicious activity to the FBI, click here.
