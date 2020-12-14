LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a community activist late last month.
According to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ashton Nally has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 23 murder of Travis Nagdy.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive near the University of Louisville's campus. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nagdy died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The FBI says Nally was arrested Sunday morning in Madisonville, Kentucky. He has been placed into federal custody on federal carjacking charges, "resulting in the death of Travis Nagdy."
He remains in federal custody. Police have not yet announced whether he will also face state charges.
In addition to the FBI, the Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit, the Madisonville Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service all took part in the arrest.
"Victims of violent crime matter," said Robert Brown, special agent in charges of the FBI's Louisville Field Office, in a statement. "Working with our federal, state, and local partners, the FBI is committed to fostering safe communities by removing violent criminals from our neighborhoods. We want to thank the Louisville Metro Police Department, Madisonville Police Department, and US Secret Service for their partnership."
The arrest this weekend highlights the valued importance of continued partnership between LMPD and our state and federal partners in combatting the swelling tide of violent crime in our community," said LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry, in a statement. "Working together with these partners and our community, we can better set about the work of making our city a better, safer place to live and work for all."
Several members of the community who have been involved in protests and the push for justice in the Breonna Taylor case said Nagdy was a leader for protesters and the movement in Louisville.
"This was a young man that transformed other people," community activist Antonio "T-Made" Taylor said. "He was so loving. He inspired people. He really cared for people.”
