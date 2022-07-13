LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vital resource is still available for young adults transitioning out of foster care. But the time to sign up is running out.
Federal pandemic aid has helped thousands of foster alumni buy a new car, pay for their education, and get groceries.
When she was in college at U of L, Tia Humphrey took advantage of the pandemic program.
"I was able to benefit from the ETV, the educational training voucher that they had, that pandemic aid was actually able to provide a substantial amount of financial aid through secondary education," Humphrey said.
Humphrey first entered the foster care system when she was five years old.
"During my time in the system, it was rough," Humphrey said. "However, now I only see it as an asset."
She draws upon her own life experience as she starts her new job at Necco Foster Care and Counseling.
"I did not think I'd be in this spot right now if you'd asked me five years ago where I would see myself," Humphrey said.
WDRB first met Humphrey when she graduated from Atherton High School in 2018.
Fast forward to this summer and she is a college graduate with a degree in social work.
"I envision myself continuing to advocate," Humphrey said.
Now, she works at Necco, the same agency that fostered her own independence.
"What does it look like to grocery shop. What does it look like to build a budget, a savings account, a checking account, credit, get a driver's license," Erie McClendon, a life coach, said.
Humphrey is now a pandemic relief coordinator at Necco, helping others sign up for the pandemic program.
"We want to talk to them directly so that we, so that they know their needs are being met as specifically through the pandemic aid," Humphrey said.
The funds are through the Federal Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act. The deadline to sign up for those who qualify is Sept. 30.
