LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has lost his fight to keep private schools shut down -- at least for now.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled Beshear can't prohibit in-person instruction to any religious or private school in the commonwealth, as long as they're following proper social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Last week, Danville Christian Academy and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a complaint saying Beshear's executive order violated the Constitution.
Soon after Wednesday's ruling was issued, Beshear filed a motion to appeal the ruling.
In a statement, Crystal Staley, a spokesperson for the governor, said the administration will appeal all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.
"Let's be clear: lives are on the line and everyone must do their part to defeat the virus," Staley said.
