LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal workers rallied outside the Lexington office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for an end to the government shutdown.
About 50 federal workers showed up for the rally at McConnell's Lexington office on Wednesday, but police moved protesters outside the building.
Approximately 800,000 federal workers have been dealing with the effects of the partial shutdown, which entered its 33rd day on Jan. 23.
The protesters are demanding a vote on a funding bill to reopen the government, and that could happen soon.
Lexington Police kicking out those in front of McConnell’s office. Building administrators requested this. Group is moving outside. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/AdTmoz34DN— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) January 23, 2019
The Senate will vote on two bills on Thursday: one is President Trump's plan to reopen the government that includes funding for a southern border wall, as well as short-term funding for DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals) to appease Democrats.
A short-term funding bill to reopen the government until Feb. 8 is also on the table.
Neither bill is expected to pass, and the political games have not made federal workers happy.
"Our federal workers and our government should not be used as a pawn to be able to score political points on either side," said Timothy Morris, the director of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council.
"It's wrong when Democrats do it, it's wrong when Republicans do it."
McConnell was not in his Lexington office Wednesday. He is in Washington preparing to vote on the upcoming bills.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
