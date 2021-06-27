LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not often a nonprofit can get too many donations, but that's an issue Feed Louisville is running into at times.
"Though I'm proud of the fact we serve 400 to 500 hot meals a day, we could do so much more than that," said Rhona Kamar.
Kamar co-founded the nonprofit Feed Louisville as a way to help during the pandemic.
Cooks who volunteer prepare meals using food donated by a number of organizations, businesses, and area farms which are delivered directly to those in need.
Lately, the organization is running into a new problem.
"One of the biggest challenges we face right now is storage," said Kamar.
Cold storage specifically is lacking, with only a handful of refrigerators available — a problem that didn't become apparent until a couple months ago.
"With it being the growing season right now and getting so much fresh produce in and such generous donors, we're sometimes finding we can't get through all of it during the week because we don't have the storage for it," said Kamar.
To solve their storage problem, they plan to turn a current pantry space into a walk-in refrigerator, which Kamar says will cost about $20,000.
"Now when things come in we got a couple days we're like 'We've got to hurry up and use this' but once a walk in is here, we'll be able to keep it and spread it out throughout the week," Kamar explains.
She also believes a walk-in will also allow them to make several hundred more meals a day.
Fundraising for the fridge just started, and Kamar is hopeful the group will meet their goal.
"There's a huge need in the community, so we're really excited about being able to serve more," said Kamar.
She says each show of support, whether through donations or volunteering, helps to push Feed Louisville's work forward.
"It lends encouragement to the work," said Kamar. "It lets us know we're doing the right thing, we're in the right place, and this work needs to continue."
Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, which allows Feed Louisville to use its kitchen, is collecting donations for the fridge here.
People can also donate to Feed Louisville through it's Venmo account: @feed-louisville.
Or, checks can be mailed to:
Feed Louisville
Douglass Blvd Christian Church
2005 Douglass Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40204
To donate food ingredients or other supplies, contact the group at feedlouisvilleky@gmail.com.
