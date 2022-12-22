LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is working to make sure kids have basic needs like coats and gloves.
Feed the City held its annual "Buy a coat, warm a heart" event Thursday on South 26th Street.
It's the 21st year for the event. Families who signed up back in November were given coats, gloves, toboggans, toys and other items. They were also given food like turkey, ham and all of the fixings for a holiday meal.
"You now one of the most important things in life ... is that people have good food, healthy food, clothing and a place to live," said Larry Coleman, executive director of Feed the City. "And so we're just trying to make up the difference today, and most of the families are very thankful. They show a lot of gratitude."
Organizers said they were able to help more children this year than ever before. The nonprofit — which works to feed and clothe those in need in Louisville and southern Indiana — partners with sponsor families to help get the donations and is always looking for volunteers. For information about donating or volunteering, click here.
