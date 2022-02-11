LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended its application deadline for homeowners and renters who were impacted by last December's tornadoes.
According to a news release, homeowners and renters with uninsured or underinsured damage to the to their property from tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021, can apply through March 13 for FEMA disaster assistance. Residents from Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marlon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties can apply.
Anyone who has already applied to FEMA doesn't have have to apply again.
FEMA says the assistance isn't a substitute for insurance and can't compensate for all losses caused by the tornadoes. It's intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts, according to a news release.
To apply, click here or call FEMA's help line at (800) 621-3362.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.