LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is closing Fern Valley Road at the Shepherdsville Road intersection Friday night.
Crews are scheduled to repair concrete starting at 8 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Drivers are asked to detour by taking Poplar Level Road or Jefferson Boulevard.
All lanes of Shepherdsville Road will remain open, but all turning lanes onto Fern Valley Road will be closed until the work is complete.
