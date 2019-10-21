LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fifth horse has died at Keeneland during the 2019 fall meet.
The Lexington track said 3-year-old Call to Victory suffered a "catastrophic injury" Sunday to the front right leg during the sixth race.
Four horses also died during the spring meet at the track, making a total of nine horse deaths at Keeneland in 2019.
In California, another horse died over the weekend at Santa Aninta Park, bringing their death toll to 34 horse deaths since December.
The last day of racing for the season at Keeneland is Saturday, Oct. 26.
