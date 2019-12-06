LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth Third Bank said it was dealing with a "temporary" network problem and that service was "being gradually restored" after some customers reported phones not working and credit cards being declined.
The bank had reported the problems on Facebook shortly after noon and provided an update shortly after 4 p.m., thanking customers for their patience and apologizing for the inconvenience.
It didn't provide details about the problem, but customers aired their concerns on Faceboook. The company's post had more than 1,000 comments, including from people reporting not being able to get anyone to answer phones or their bank accounts reporting wrong balances.
Customers told WDRB that their debit cards didn't work and that they could not log into their accounts, though some customers also said they weren't experiencing any problems.
The Cincinnati-based bank said last month that it generated net income of $530 million in the third quarter, up nearly 26% from a year earlier.
As of June 30, the bank had $169 billion in assets and operated more than 1,200 banking centers in 10 states, including Indiana and Kentucky.
