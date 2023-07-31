LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the final week to purchase $9 early bird tickets for the Kentucky State Fair.

The state fair in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center runs from Aug. 17-27. The fair opens 10 a.m. daily and admission ends one hour before the outside areas close.

Early Bird Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are on sale through kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores, or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office for $9. Early Bird Tickets include parking. To purchase tickets, click herevisit participating Kroger locations or  visit the Kentucky Exposition Center ticket office.

The Kentucky State Fair has released its full lineup for the free concert series and promotional days.