LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair is offering special tickets days for the annual summer event.
The state fair in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center goes from Aug. 17-27. Fairgoers are offered numerous discounts on different days. Promotional days include:
Thursday, Aug. 17 - County Fairs Day highlights winners from county pageants and competitions, along with activities planned throughout the day.
Sunday, Aug. 20 - Military Sunday gives active military and veterans and their families access to attend the fair for free. A military ID is required. There is a limit of four free tickets and parking isn't included. Wristbands for Thrill Ville are discounted 20% with a limit of six wristbands per valid military ID.
Monday, Aug. 21 - $5 Monday offers admission for $5, and also includes parking.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 - Senior Day allows anyone 55 years and older to enter the fair for free. Parking is not included. Special activities are planned throughout the day.
Wednesday, Aug 23 - Sensory Awareness Day gives free admission to fairgoers with sensory processing differences. From 10 a.m. to noon, Thrill Ville will operate with minimal lights and music to offer a fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities. Limited tickets are available. To receive tickets, email melissa@featlouisville.org or katc@louisville.edu
“Our team recognizes that Kentuckians come from all walks of life, and with these special-ticketed days, more of our neighbors can experience Summer Summed Up," David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a news release.
People ride on an amusement ride at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 22, 2022.