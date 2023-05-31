LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair organizers announced three additional performances on Wednesday for the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.
Vince Neil with special guest Autograph, Warren Zeiders with special guest JD Shelburne and The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest TG Sheppard will perform at the free concert series.
The full lineup now includes:
- Thursday, August 17 - Chris Janson with special guest Alex Miller
- Friday, August 18 - Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team
- Saturday, August 19 - Foghat with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters
- Sunday, August 20 - The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T.G. Sheppard
- Monday, August 21 - Casting Crowns
- Tuesday, August 22 - Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills
- Wednesday, August 23 - Larry Fleet with special guest Tyler Rich
- Thursday, August 24 - Vince Neil the Legendary Voice with special guest Autograph
- Friday, August 25 - Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guest Lonestar
- Saturday, August 26 - Warren Zeiders with special guest JD Shelburne
All concerts being at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Performances are free with fair admission.
Early Bird Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are on sale through kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores, or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office for $9. Early Bird Tickets include parking. https://kystatefair.org/tickets/
