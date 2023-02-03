LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman's mental health journey led her to a whole new profession.
From her home in Shelbyville, Shakia Harris is finding peace through painting, creating artwork for clients across the country.
"What I love most about painting is it turns my mind off," said Harris.
What's now her profession started as a hobby for her mental health. In 2018, three men with guns invaded her home and robbed her.
"I really thought we were going to die," she said.
Suffering with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Harris' therapist suggested painting. Stroke by stroke of the paintbrush, she taught herself, honing her talent and healing.
"I would have these horrible panic attacks and things but, when I would paint, I wouldn't think about anything," she said. "It just, my mind was totally quiet. I was at peace."
Eventually, Harris accumulated enough artwork that her husband suggested she start selling her pieces online.
"It just took off," she said.
As sales started to soar, her teaching job became more stressful. The shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, her final straw.
"For me being a person who dealt with the trauma of gun violence ... there was no way I could go to school without picturing that scene at work," she said. "So that's truly when I was just like, I need to take a minute for myself."
Harris turned to painting full time in July. She now does custom work, like live wedding paintings and online classes.
"Things can be imperfect, but still be beautiful," she said.
Creating a community by sharing her art and her mental health struggles.
"I get messages all the time from random people and they're like, 'You inspired me, and now I'm going to start doing this,' or it's just like ... I don't even know how to put into words how much it means to me," she said.
While Harris' future plans are still being sketched out, she will continue to share the hobby that's helped her, hoping it can bring peace to not only herself, but to others.
"I just want people to see what's possible, and you can find avenues to deal with your mental health that aren't typical," Harris said. "I still do meditation, I still do counseling, but this just happens to be an additional tool that I have."
