LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at Greater New Hope Community Church in Old Louisville.
In a tweet, the Louisville Fire Department said they were at the scene of the fire on East Jacob and South Floyd Streets.
Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the building.
The Louisville Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area as they work to put out the flames.
A WDRB news crew is headed to the scene.
This story will be updated.
