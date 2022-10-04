LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire and smoke could be visible at Louisville's airport on Wednesday, but it's all part of a drill.
Officials at the Muhammad Ali International Airport said a full-scale aircraft emergency training exercise will start at 10 a.m.
The SDF Public Safety Department and other local first responders will simulate a full emergency response to an airplane incident.
Airport leaders said emergency personnel will also "tend to role-playing victims including the need for a medical evaluation by helicopter."
Live flames and smoke will be used and visible during the exercise on the airfield, officials said Tuesday.
The drill is expected to end around noon.
