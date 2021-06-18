LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana home caught on fire Thursday, sending black smoke into the air and trapping a woman with limited mobility inside.
The home in Columbus, at 201 South Hinman Street, caught on fire just before 5 p.m., officials with the Columbus Fire Department wrote on Facebook.
Crews were alerted to a woman who was in the back room of the home strapped to a mechanical lift device.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman in the home despite "high heat and heavy smoke." Crews put out the flames in 15 minutes, but the home is severely damaged.
The woman was rushed to the hospital due to signs of smoke inhalation. Her current condition was not known.
Two cats were killed in the fire.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.