LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A donut eating contest was held in Louisville on Fourth of July.
Paristown Point hosted the first-ever Kentuckiana Donut Hole Eating Championship presented by Jeff's Donuts during a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. Each contestant had a counter standing behind them as they ate through boxes of donut holes.
CHOW DOWN: #4thofJuly donut hole eating contest at Paristown Point. @WDRBNews #Louisville pic.twitter.com/mvyeXr3YJK— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 5, 2023
Boxes were filled with 25 donut holes. Contestants had four minutes to eat as many donut holes as possible.
Some of the competitors chose to stand while others had their eyes on the prize, which was $1,000. Eli Lessig from Pekin, Indiana won the contest, eating 82 donut holes.
"A thousand dollars, shoot, I love donuts," Lessig said. "I love money so thought I would give it a shot and paid off man."
Lessig said he has competed in eating competitions before. He will use the earnings to go on vacation.
