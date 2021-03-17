LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first set of inmates currently housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections received their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
The facility worked with the company Wellpath to find inmates who were eligible under 1C, the state's current vaccination phase, to receive their vaccine, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, 20 inmates who are over the age of 60 received the Johnson & Johnson shot. Any officers and civilians who hadn't yet received their vaccine were also offered doses.
Officials say the one-dose Johnson & Johnson is the best option for inmates since they could be released from jail before the second dose, which is required by Moderna and Pfzier.
“We appreciate the support of Dr. Sarah Moyer and her public health team to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our residents, and the larger community," LMDC Direction Dwayne Clark said.
Clark said that going forward, any inmates who are eligible will be offered the vaccine.
