LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" wrapped up its 15th season at the end of 2021 and now, actors from the show are coming to Louisville.
Glenn Howertown, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney are heading to Louisville for Bourbon and Beyond.
The Gang Does Bourbon & Beyond!— Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) June 13, 2022
@TheSunnyPodcast hosted by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will be doing their first ever LIVE taping of the #1 ranked podcast on Saturday, September 17th at B&B. Please join us in welcoming The Gang to the fam 🙀 pic.twitter.com/6kErRoGL9P
They will have the first live taping of the "The Always Sunny Podcast" at the festival. On the podcast, they take a chronological look back on every episode in the series.
The live podcast will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets for Bourbon and Beyond are available here. Single-day general admission passes for Saturday are $129.99 before fees.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.