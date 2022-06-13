LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" wrapped up its 15th season at the end of 2021 and now, actors from the show are coming to Louisville.

Glenn Howertown, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney are heading to Louisville for Bourbon and Beyond. 

They will have the first live taping of the "The Always Sunny Podcast" at the festival. On the podcast, they take a chronological look back on every episode in the series.

The live podcast will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets for Bourbon and Beyond are available here. Single-day general admission passes for Saturday are $129.99 before fees.

