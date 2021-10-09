LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new convention made its inaugural debut in Louisville this weekend.
LouisvilleCon appealed to fans of comics, anime, fantasy and more.
The day-long event was held at Triple Crown Pavilion at Jeffersontown.
Special guests included a famous Pokémon voice actor and former Marvel comics editor-and-chief.
There were also video game tournaments and a cosplay contest.
Of the more than 125 vendors, many were local Louisville groups that are excited to see more events like this coming to the area.
"It's an opportunity for people to network, find other fans, and educate themselves at panels and things," said Randall Cluth with the Louisville Anime Community.
"It's not been happening in a while but now it's coming back in the area so it's bringing all the vendors together - it helps recognize local vendors as well which is great," said Jim Ross with the Louisville Ghostbusters.
The next LouisvilleCon is scheduled for April 9, 2022.
