LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new subdivision is coming to Orange County, Indiana, for the first time in nearly 60 years.
French Lick Resort is working with the Orange County Economic Development Partnership to set up an "affordable workforce housing" community.
Construction has already begun on the first four homes.
"Having a clean, safe, and happy home to come home to will allow families, and students, to thrive," French Lick Resort said in a Facebook post.
A teacher at Springs Valley Elementary was chosen at random to buy the second home.
