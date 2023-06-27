LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A birthday celebration was held for a Bullitt County paramedic who was thrown from an ambulance during a crash in downtown Louisville.
The paramedic, whose name hasn't been released, remains in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital. First responders from around the state gathered to celebrate his birthday and wish him well.
Friends and coworkers said he would be shocked to know this many people showed up to give their support.
"We want to help everybody process this," said Angie Estes with Code EMS Peer Support. "So what better way than to show support to your friend, your loved one, your acquaintance. Somebody that represents anyone of us could have been in that ambulance. So we want to show everybody in that community we're first responders and we take care of each other."
The paramedic's family has asked he not be identified, but he has worked for Bullitt County EMS for the past two-and-a-half years.
"The person I know, he is very kindhearted," Estes said. "If and when, more when we're hoping for a when he wakes up he is going to see all this support, all this love for him and it's just going to melt him. He's going to be floored by all the support all the people that actually care for him."
The chain of events that led to the crash began with three teenagers in a stolen car, Kentucky State Police said. Police said the teens stole the car and led police on a short pursuit in Bullitt County, which ended in a fiery crash, sending one of the teens to the hospital.
Just after 3:30 a.m., the Bullitt County ambulance transporting that injured teen was involved in the crash with the semi truck on the Brook Street exit off Interstate 65 North. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the ambulance had its lights and sirens on when it headed east on West Chestnut Street and went through a red light. That's when police said it was hit by a semi that was northbound on I-65 exiting on the ramp to Brook Street.
The semi truck t-boned the ambulance. Police said the ambulance had the right of way to run the red light. The 60-year-old paramedic in the back of the ambulance with the patient was ejected from the back.
A 32-year-old female EMT was driving but has minor injuries. She visited him in the hospital to celebrate his birthday.
His coworkers are hoping he can make a fully recovery.
"Anytime we'd come back from a challenging run or something new we hadn't faced before he always had insight, input and could definitely lift anybody's spirits," Rebekah Osman, Bullitt County EMS deputy director, said.
Bullitt County EMS has set up a GoFundMe for the paramedic and his family. It will cover medical costs and other expenses the family faces as they spend days with him at the hospital. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
