JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police, SWAT, fire agencies and the Coast Guard were out in force on the Ohio River Wednesday, but not because of an emergency situation. It was all part of intra-agency training for possible dangerous situations that could occur on the water.
Numerous first responder agencies all took part in drills that allowed them to practice their own policies and procedures.
The simulation featured a tow boat on the Ohio River that needed emergency assistance.
Crews with Jeffersonville, Clarksville, New Albany and Louisville fire departments all simulated rescuing injured victims on the tow boat. First responders approached the vessel on their own boat, transitioned off, spotted and assisted the 'victim.'
"They did great, I'm proud of them," a New Albany fire Department supervisor said.
As quickly as one crew departs, another arrives.
Law enforcement agencies took turns sweeping the tow boat for reported 'threats' in the mock-situation. They rounded corners, checked doors and windows and kept moving until all simulated targets were eliminated.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Steven Leighty said everyone taking part in the drills knew exactly what to expect.
"Everybody will already know what they're supposed to do and who the people are they're working with, and they'll also know their capabilities," Leighty said.
The training drills are organized and conducted by the the Ohio Valley Sector of the U.S. Coast Guard.
"In the event of a real safety event, everybody is playing together and knows how to communicate and has a good idea of what order we're going to go in to respond to an actual event," Leighty said.
The Ohio River presents obstacles that involve the water and the weather, and how those two play off each other. Finding the same radio frequency for communication is another difficulty the agencies face.
Authorities must train together, because if these simulated experiences were to actually happen, they'll respond together.
"Communication is always a big issue when you have separate states and agencies working together," Leighty said. "This just ensures that everybody is able to talk and come together to do whatever job needs to be done."
"In the event of a real emergency they're going to be ready," Leighty said.
The Coast Guard will continue the training sessions on the Ohio River every quarter.
