LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first event at an Indiana ballpark that was built in honor of two Delphi teens who were murdered takes place this weekend.
The Abby and Libby Memorial Park complex was built in memory of the two Delphi teens, Abigail Williams and Libby German, who were killed in February of 2017, according to a FOX59 report.
“I can’t wait to hear the first crack of the bat and the umpire say play ball,” said Mike Patty, Libby German’s grandfather.
The project has taken two years, thousands of volunteers and countless hours.
“It’s all for the girls and the community,” Patty said. “We wouldn’t have gotten here without support of so many people.”
Patty says this tournament is about more than just a softball game. It’s about keeping their memory alive as they continue to fight for justice.
“I firmly believe somebody knows who this is,” Patty said. “They deserve justice, they really do. It’s been long enough, let’s bring that portion to a close.”
The investigation into who killed Williams and German continues. No arrests have been made in the case.
