LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the last Friday in February, there's a common theme in Louisville's east end, west end and even across the bridge in southern Indiana:
Fish hitting the grease and landing on plates.
"It's a good time just getting everybody back together," said Rodger Heitkamper from St. Edward Catholic Church in Jeffersontown.
Fridays are days of sacrifice in Lent among Christians, and abstaining from meat is custom. Many churches embrace the fish fries to help raise money to support their missions.
But no matter where you go, whether you're young or old, it's more than a fish dinner.
"I think it's all the kindness," said Chloe Gantt, a student at St. Edward. "All the kids get to run around and see their friends after school. All the families get to reunite."
It's family, fellowship and friendship that's looked different in recent years.
"In 2020, we were able to have one or two fish fries," said Rob Hochadel from St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville, Indiana "Then, the Saturday after the Friday, the world ended. So it shut down."
"It feels great for us to be able to come back and open our dining," said Ann Gardner from St. Augustine Catholic Church in Louisville's California neighborhood.
At one location Friday night, they expected to do 600 fish dinners and more than 150 shrimp and oyster dinners. That's just one church of dozens around the area serving up Lenten goodness, but for the next few weeks, no matter where you are in town, you can find a plate with your name on it.
"This year, it seems like now it's totally back," Hochadel said. "Everybody is out and about ready to get out and have it."
