LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fisherville man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal crash that took place early Wednesday morning.
According to court records, 19-year-old Dawson Hatfield was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with murder.
The crash took place just after 6 a.m. on Billtown Road, near Lovers Lane.
According to an arrest report, Hatfield was driving an SUV the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Billtown Road, when he hit a pickup truck head-on.
A passenger who was riding in the back of Hatfield's SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's identity has not been released.
Police say that when a witness approached the SUV and opened the door, he could smell marijuana. Inside an open glove compartment in the vehicle, police say they found a large amount of bills in small denominations and a bag of prescription pills that were not in their proper containers.
Upon searching the body of the deceased individual, police say the deputy coroner found containers of bud plant marijuana.
According to the arrest report, Hatfield was taken to the hospital and interviewed by police. Police say he "seemed to be impaired" during the interview, and thought the crash happened at 1 a.m.
He allegedly admitted to taking prescription drugs before the crash.
Hatfield is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts of wanton endangerment and failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance.
He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.
A front seat passenger who was in the SUV was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.