LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County commissioners agreed to give officers 140 hours of comp time for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. But leaders with the county's sheriff's office weren't happy because of who wasn't included in the plan.
Sheriff Frank Loop said dispatchers were left out of getting the extra comp time, which was a sticking point during a meeting of the commissioners Tuesday evening.
Commissioners said the comp time is for officers and corrections staff who were at an increased risk making physical contact with the public. But Loop made a plea to the commissioners before they voted on the plan to include everyone.
"We're one team here. That would be one thing I'd ask you to reconsider is this is for all of our employees," Loop said. "We're not asking for any dollars amount. I'd love to have the dollars amount that you've been awarded. You have millions that you've received as county commissioners, but we'll settle for comp time. I would just like all the employees to be involved."
In the end, the commissioners voted 3-0 to give the officers 140 hours of comp time, though the sheriff's department had originally asked for 288 hours.
