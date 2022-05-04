LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fraternal Order of Police hosted its annual memorial Wednesday morning at Jefferson Square Park.
Four men were honored at this year's ceremony:
- Louisville Metro Police Officer Hassan Hassan
- Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim
- Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley
- Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Richard Longoria
It was an emotional ceremony with family members of the officers in attendance.
"There's a grief that goes unspoken, but I want you to know that there's a love that transcends and conquers all," said Rep Jason Nemes, R-Louisville. "And I hope today that you feel that love that transcendent love as we honor you as well as these four men."
The men had their names added to the fallen officers tribute statue in the park.
