LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top performers in the world of livestock are all in Louisville for one of the biggest shows of its kind in the country.
Not only is it a chance to display animals but for some, it’s very lucrative.
“There are thousands of sheep here. We bring our best sheep to compete against and see how we stack up,” Scott Michel, who drove down from Plymouth to show several of his sheep, said.
At the annual North American International Livestock Expo there's a lot of pride on display and hard work. However, it’s more than that for many.
“Also it's an education piece. We are educating the public how we take care of our animals. When people come through the door they ask us questions,” said Michel.
From Nov. 3 through the 17th, more than 23,000 animals will strut their stuff in the halls of the Kentucky Expo Center. From experienced to novice, all with a passion for farm animals.
While animals are the stars, the downhome western lifestyle is also front and center.
Vendors from around the country – and some close by set up displays – some almost bring their whole stores.
“It’s a lot of pre-planning, getting it staged a head of time, ordering, pricing. Getting the racks ready,” Julie Benter, who owns Country Saddlery in Seymour, Indiana, said.
She has a 4,200 square foot booth showcasing western wares and accessories. In the 15 days she's at the show, she will take in 20% of her annual sales.
“A lot of families come here and they come here year after year and we wait on the same ones, every year. We are a family-owned business, so it is good to be part of it,” said Benter.
From latest in trailers to art and clothing, the event is livestock from head to toe on more than a million square feet of floor space.
“They really go back to their western roots so they enjoy the western lifestyle,” said Benter.
Saturday was also night three of the North American Championship Rodeo.
The North American International Livestock Expo runs through Nov. 17 at the Kentucky Expo Center.
