LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell passed away on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.
Tinnell was retired and has served at multiple police departments throughout Kentucky.
During his time in law enforcement, he's served as a Shepherdsville Police Officer and Chief, Lebanon Junction Police Chief, an LMPD officer and sheriff of Bullitt County.
A visitation will be held at Maraman Billings funeral home on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral is on Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Shepherdsville.
