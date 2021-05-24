NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A former teacher at Floyd Central High School pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of providing alcohol to students on prom night.
Katherine Fondrisi, who taught business at Floyd Central, faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a felony, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.
During her initial appearance Monday, Fondrisi pleaded not guilty to the charges. She will remain out of jail while the charges are pending, as prosecutors do not believe she is a flight risk.
Fondrisi was placed on leave but resigned from her position just two days later.
The Floyd County Police Department launched the investigation after four students were caught with alcohol on school property during prom on May 15, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.
The school's resource officer, Robbie Woodruff, found a brown paper bag with a credit card receipt inside in the student's vehicle, the release says. The students were found with "several" bottles of liquor in the school's parking lot, according to the release.
"The bag had a credit card receipt showing the name of the cardholder as 'FONDRISI/KATHERINE J,'" the release says. "Woodruff immediately recognized the name as one of the teachers at the school."
Fondrisi and her attorney declined to comment after her court appearance Monday. She is next due in court on July 20th.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.