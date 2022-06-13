LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former duPont Manual High School teacher facing child pornography charges was arraigned in court Monday.
James H. Miller Jr. was indicted in Jefferson Circuit Court on two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor and two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. He was supposed to have been arraigned on May 31, but it was postponed because he was out of town.
The indictment is based on two videos of a minor undressing that were discovered on Miller's phone, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Those images did not involve any students at the school.
Miller was released after posting a $25,000 full cash bond.
Miller served as the department chair for the school's Journalism and Communication magnet, but resigned earlier this year, according to a JCPS spokeswoman.
Miller was a well-known teacher at Manual and noted Louisville media critic. In 2020, under his guidance, student journalists at the Manual redeye newspaper uncovered training materials for Kentucky State Police that included quotes from Adolf Hitler.
According to his own website, Miller was the host of "From Classroom to Newsroom," a weekly radio show on WFMP about education and journalism. He also served as a media critic for both Insider Louisville and WFPL.
Miller has not responded to a request for comment. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.
