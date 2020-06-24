LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Islamic leader has been sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in what police said was a murder-for-hire plot.
Mahmoud Shalash was sentenced after pleading guilty in January to conspiring to kidnap a man who owed him money.
The former imam of the Islamic Center of Lexington also was accused of trying to hire a hit man in May 2019, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Authorities had said that they discovered the plot because the person whom Shalash and another man tried to hire as a hit man was a confidential source for the FBI.
