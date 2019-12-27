LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Sullivan University math professor who admitted to exposing himself near a playground in a popular Louisville park has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.
A judge sentenced Paul Hall for indecent exposure earlier this month, but he won't have to serve that as long as he stays out of trouble with the law for two years.
The incident happened in October at Big Rock in Cherokee Park. Two women said they saw the 64-year-old exposing himself and were able to keep him from driving off until police got there.
Hall no longer works for Sullivan University.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.