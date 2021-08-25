LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky State representative announced Thursday that he plans to run for state agriculture commissioner in 2023.
Jonathan Shell, a fifth-generation farmer, was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2016 and Republican House Majority Floor Leader in 2017.
"This campaign is about supporting farm families and ensuring that all Kentucky communities, from the most rural to the most urban, understand the importance of our agriculture industry," Shell said in a news release.
Shell works on his family farm, Shell Farms and Greenhouses, in Garrard County.
"This will be an aggressive campaign built on homegrown values I’ve learned on the family farm," he said. "I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-growth and pro-farmer, and I live these values every day."
State Rep. Richard Heath is also running for agriculture commissioner.
