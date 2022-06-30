LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind cheerleading cross-country tour brought two local athletes back home.
Jeron Hazelwood and Terrell Cabral used to cheer at the KFC Yum! center during U of L games.
On Thursday night, they'll perform there as part of the "CHEER" Live 2022 tour.
"It's full circle, culture shock almost just because I used to be here cheering on the Cards at the basketball games and volleyball games. I was always on the sidelines and now kind of being in the forefront light is just so different," Hazelwood said. "It's literally just greater than life at this point just because I do represent so many cultures and so many backgrounds, so it feels very good. I feel kind of honored to be in the spotlight."
"CHEER" is a Netflix docuseries that follows athletes from Trinity Valley Community College and their some of their biggest rivals at Navarro College on their road to compete in national championships.
While the competition is fierce between the two schools, the pair says the tour brings everyone together in a fun way and all of the athletes are just proud their sport is finally in the spotlight.
"Being able to come back to Louisville and having the spotlight on me is amazing," Cabral said. "I was just in the Yum! Center a month and a half ago getting my diploma. I don't know, it's weird. It's wholesome."
Cabral says the tour will give fans a unique look into the world of cheer and is helping show the community all the different skills and techniques the sport requires.
"We're here to defy gravity," Cabral said. "Cheerleading is more than what people think it is. I think a lot of people only see us on the sidelines cheering on sports teams and stuff like that, which is cheerleading, but we're more sport oriented. We do a lot of hard skills and a lot of dangerous stuff as well."
The duo also say Thursday's performance will be an extra special way for them to close out PRIDE month. The two say their sport has allowed them to fully embrace their individuality and they are eager to share their athleticism on a whole new stage with the community.
Doors open Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
