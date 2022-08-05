LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U of L basketball coach Chris Mack's Louisville home now has a new owner.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home reportedly sold for more than $3.5 million last month. The home was listed on Zillow for for $3,950,000 by Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty back in April.

The house is in the Harrods Glen subdivision in Prospect. The property has four attached garage spaces, an in-ground pool, pool house, outdoor firepit, terraces and an elevator. According to the listing, the home was built in 2008 on 1.11 acres of land.

IMAGES | Former UofL coach Chris Mack's Louisville home hits the market for nearly $4M

1 of 25

Mack, his wife Christi — who grew up in Louisville — and their three kids moved into the home in 2018 after purchasing it for $3,095,000, according to the real estate listing.

Christi Mack gave WDRB News a tour of the home a few months after they moved in. The Cardinal emblem could be seen throughout the house, as well as mementos of Mack's time as head coach, all of which can still be seen in the listing photos.

In January, Mack told reporters he would be leaving after reaching a $4.8 million settlement, a mutual agreement with the former coach, UofL's Board of Directors and Athletic Association.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags