LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Walmart Supercenter at Hurstbourne Parkway and I-64 could become a "trampoline park" or "indoor fun park," according to public documents.
Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co., which owns the Town Fair shopping center at 1915 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, notified city planning officials on Monday that it wants to rezone the shopping center and remake the former Walmart space as an "indoor athletic facility."
The athletic facility would take up about 108,000 square feet of the former big-box store, while another 20,000 square feet would be restaurant space, according to plans.
The company did not give any further details in its zoning pre-application and a lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Hurstbourne store was one of three under-performing locations that Walmart closed last year.
