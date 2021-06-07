LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox is making some noise with a new sign.
The U.S. Army base entered a sign war that's happening around Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
The sign says, "Hey Quicksie...We heard there was a sign war. Tanks for the invite!"
The radio station Quicksie 98.3 started the sign war in the Elizabethtown area in May. The morning show's hosts, Brian Walker and Trisha Caudill, poked fun at some neighboring business, and the fun continued around the area.
WDRB News responded with its own sign reading, "Look out Wulf...we gonna fox things up!"
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.