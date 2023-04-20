LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews poured concrete on a construction site at 28th and Broadway on Thursday to lay the foundation of the Norton Healthcare West Louisville Hospital.
The 25 yards of concrete is the first of several pours that will ultimately grow the foundation to more than 970 yards of concrete.
Norton President and CEO Russell Cox called the work a monumental step.
"We're trying to knock down every barrier we possibly can, and make this an easy place to get to and a much easier place to navigate in and use," he said.
Norton West Louisville Hospital will provide primary care provider offices, an emergency department, inpatient care and outpatient services. Imaging services will be available, along with specialty care. The hospital will also feature a retail pharmacy and community room.
The hospital will be the first to be constructed west of 9th Street in more than 150 years.
Hospital leadership wants feedback from the community so that this place will one day serve the community the best it can.
"We've got a great idea of what the hospital is going to look like, but we want to make certain that this hospital is a new hospital doing things a new way, and not just an old hospital doing things the way we've always done them," Cox said.
When the rest of the concrete is poured, crews will work to erect steel on the site during the summer.
The facility is expected to open in 2024.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.