LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard.
Norton Healthcare released the findings of its survey, which more than 4,500 people shared ideas and feedback, and hosted a community event to reveal renderings and open interviews.
"They're listening more than other projects I've seen going on in west Louisville," said resident Eboni Neal Cochran. "If they're actually listening and actually act on what people in west Louisville say, then I think it's the proper thing to do."
Cochran said she would like to see initiatives to have children in the west end explore sciences and health care fields, as well as have Norton use materials that are environmentally friendly for the community.
Survey results revealed women health services, mental health care, and diabetes care are the top three specialties West End residents would like to see incorporated.
The top three campus features requested are safety features, natural light, and a food pantry.
Norton Healthcare also introduced Corenza Townsend as its chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital.
Townsend said the new hospital is about finding solutions to achieve health equity.
"It takes a lot of gut to say we're going to do something unprecedented, a historical moment," Townsend said. "To have barriers in one part of town that make the life expectancy 10 years less than another part of the town is just not fair."
The hospital will also have 20 inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department with 15 beds, four operating rooms, lab services and a chapel.
"No longer will we let your zip code define your genetic code," Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Health Care, said.
For more information, and 3D animation renderings, click here.
