LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth woman has been arrested in connection with an illegal coupon ring.
Lisa Williams, Harley Miller, Tara Lybeck and Mary Ann Dillon, all of Hardin county, are accused of running a multi-state fake coupon ring over several years.
Williams, Miller and Lybeck were arrested last week, while Dillion was taken into custody Sunday. The women face theft of retail merchandise for resale which carries a penalty of five to ten years in prison.
According to the police, the women used fake coupons to buy items at grocery stores and pharmacies at deeply discounted rates and then resold them for a significant profit.
"They very freely confessed that they would target employees who they perceived to be new or young hoping that they could avoid detection," said Elizabethtown Police officer John Thomas.
According to police, the women bought and sold items using the fake coupons in Hardin, Jefferson and Fayette counties, among others. Investigators believe they did the same in at least five other states.
Investigators believe the women were purchasing the fake coupons online.
