LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free app is helping connect foster families with resources in Kentucky.
Kentucky Kids Belong started in 2019 as a pilot of America's Kids Belong. According to America Kids Belong, around 8,400 children in Kentucky are currently in foster care.
"Foster families we have found nationally over half end up quitting in the first year because it is a challenge and there is so much that comes with it," said Dayna Gleason with Kentucky Kids Belong.
The nonprofit is focused on improving experiences and outcomes for children in Kentucky's foster care system.
"There are a lot of challenges in addition with dealing with trying to figure out all the rules and regulations," said Lora Rose Buth, a foster parent. "It's just different when it's a foster child and not a biological child."
Kentucky Kids Belong hosted an event to promote its free Foster Friendly app on Saturday at Waterfront Botanical Gardens. The app is an all-in-one resource for families.
"It's an app that is connecting foster families in the area with businesses and faith communities that want to support these families," Gleason said.
Cabokkie Cupcakes is a local business that shares free cupcakes on their birthday. Other businesses help support children and their foster families.
"Just the other day we wanted some pizza and you can go on the app and say, 'I wonder if there are any foster-friendly businesses that sell pizza' and Jet's sells pizza, so we got a discount for being a foster family," Rose Buth said.
Foster families and businesses can sign up on the app. Click here to download the app on Apple's App Store. Click here to download the app on Google Play.
Mayor Craig Greenberg declared April 29 as Foster Family Day in Louisville.
To learn more about Kentucky Kids Belong, click here.
