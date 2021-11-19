LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, marks five years since a Bardstown, Kentucky, man was shot and killed while hunting on his own property.
There are still no answers in the death of Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers.
On Nov. 19, 2016, Tommy Ballard was getting ready to go hunting with his grandson on family property when he was shot. Kentucky State Police has classified it as a death investigation, but Sherry Ballard, his widow, has said she knows it wasn't an accident.
"There's no doubt in my mind someone took him from me,” she said.
Tommy Ballard dedicated his life to searching for Rogers. The Bardstown mother mysteriously disappeared in July of 2015. Rogers is presumed dead, and police haven't charged anyone in her case or her father’s death.
The FBI is leading both of those cases now. Rewards are being offered for information in both cases. If anyone has information into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers or the death of Tommy Ballard: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
