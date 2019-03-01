Friends remember man killed in Louisville construction accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Joseph Garrett is mourning the death of Clayton Bono, his former roommate and one of his best friends.
"It's crazy the way it happened, but everything happens for a reason," Garrett said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Police and fire crews were called to a construction site Wednesday on Cardinal Hill Court, in a neighborhood south of Iroquois Park. The preliminary investigation shows Bono, 25, was working on a retaining wall that collapsed and trapped him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death investigation continues, and there does not appear to be any foul play.
"Everyone is going to miss him for sure," Garrett said. "Everyone knows he's going to be still be around."
Garrett and Bono are in so many pictures together. Garrett said they became instant friends over their love of cars.
"He loved his friends," Garrett said. "He'd do anything for anybody. He's a good guy."
Police said Bono worked for River City Foundation, a recent career change, according to Garrett. The company isn't commenting on the case.
"He wanted something different," Garrett said. "He was a certified welder. He worked here in Shelbyville for a welding company, and he just changed his line of work. He liked being outside."
For now, Garrett is holding on to all the good times he had with a friend he and many will forever miss.
Friends are planning a memorial to remember him at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Possum Ridge Boat Ramp at Taylorsville Lake. Garrett said he's also planning to sell remembrance bracelets, and the proceeds will go to Bono's family.
Related Stories:
- Coroner identifies man killed in construction accident in south Louisville
- Man dies after construction site accident in south Louisville
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.