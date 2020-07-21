LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frisch's Big Boy will permanently close two of its Louisville locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant chain announced that its restaurants on Bardstown and Fern Valley roads will not reopen. Other locations across Kentucky, including on Dixie Highway, Poplar Level Road and in St. Matthews, will reopen, according to a news release. The company also plans to reopen its southern Indiana restaurants.
"Like many restaurants across the nation, we’ve also been challenged to make difficult decisions for the overall good of our business," the restaurant chain wrote in the release.
Frisch's Big Boy said employees at the closed restaurants have been offered jobs at other locations.
