LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No birdies, gimmies, or mulligans, but people are ready to tee off at Oxmoor Mall.
Construction work started several months ago on the complex at Oxmoor Center, where Topgolf’s first driving range and entertainment venue in Louisville is under construction.
As a result, a lot of people are ready to take a swing.
"Oh, that was a good one," said Maggie Hoffman as she hit a few dozen golf balls at the driving range on Monday.
Hoffman is a scratch golfer and has the lead in an annual tournament at the Oxmoor Country Club this week.
"It's our Fall Cities and it's our championship so it's a match-play," she said.
Even though she played 18 holes of golf Monday morning, Hoffman was back out on the driving range a few hours later.
"If I am playing in a game that matters, I like to get here about 45 minutes before," she said.
Although Hoffman is an avid golfer, she enjoys the lighter side of the game. That's why she's excited about Topgolf.
"I play golf a lot," she said. "I really do love it. I've been to Arizona Topgolf, I've been to Cincinnati Topgolf."
Despite earlier opposition from neighbors, these days the three-story golf-entertainment complex is taking shape in the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center.
"Everybody seems to be really excited about it," said Jeff Nelson, general manager of the Oxmoor Country Club.
Nelson is also the head men's and women's golf coach at Spalding University and believes Topgolf will help grow interest in the game.
"It's going to help the industry, it's going to help all the clubs, all the courses in the area. Not just the private ones, but the public ones and you know, more people will get into it," he said. "That's the biggest thing, to grow the game. They'll go to Topgolf and then, you know, when they get addicted to the game, that's when they start playing more, and then they start looking for a club to play."
While Hoffman continues to work on her game, she has seen firsthand the impact Topgolf can have on beginners.
"It's fun the way they have dinner and all that stuff and you sit there and entertain. It's very exciting," she said. "I remember going in Arizona with my daughter. She doesn't play that much golf and she loved it."
Right now, Topgolf is still scheduled to open in late 2022.
Related Stories:
- Crews move closer to completing Louisville's Topgolf facility, set to open in late 2022
- IMAGES l Hitting bays, targets take shape as crews build Topgolf in Louisville
- Topgolf plans late-2022 opening at Oxmoor Center
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.